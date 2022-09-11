Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Purchased by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386,255 shares during the quarter. Rush Street Interactive makes up 1.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Rush Street Interactive worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 159,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,645,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,200,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 4.7 %

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,266. 58.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 515,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.