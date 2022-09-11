RP Investment Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 939,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,000. Gores Holdings VII makes up about 1.3% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $23,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 373.5% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 502,328 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 551.9% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 409,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 347,084 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

