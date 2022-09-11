RP Investment Advisors LP Increases Stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

WPCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

