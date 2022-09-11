RP Investment Advisors LP Has $6.51 Million Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 2.61% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNAD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

