RP Investment Advisors LP Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,905 shares during the quarter. Epiphany Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 1.5% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

