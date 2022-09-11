RP Investment Advisors LP Grows Stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Levere were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVRA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the fourth quarter worth about $14,338,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Levere by 8,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,682 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $10,915,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Levere by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 338,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Levere during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Levere Stock Performance

LVRA remained flat at $9.88 on Friday. 10,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Levere Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

