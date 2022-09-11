RP Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

RP Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,427 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $41,607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after buying an additional 1,214,870 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 420,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 82,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

