RP Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stake in two (NYSE:TWOA)

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,175 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 3.63% of TWO worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOA. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 14.8% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWOA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,332. two has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

