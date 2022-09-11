RP Investment Advisors LP Boosts Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

