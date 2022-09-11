Royal Bank of Canada Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $128.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

