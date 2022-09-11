Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

