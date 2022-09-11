Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $154.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.78.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.