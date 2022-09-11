Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.54.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -198.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.