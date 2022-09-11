Robotti Robert Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $37.03. 495,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,066. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

