Robotti Robert Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 1.8% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

LECO traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $139.77. 188,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,762. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

