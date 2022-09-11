Robotti Robert Has $6.97 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Robotti Robert lowered its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises approximately 1.4% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in RadNet were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

RDNT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 169,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.94 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

