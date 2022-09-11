Robotti Robert Buys 1,010 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robotti Robert owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 495,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,066. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

