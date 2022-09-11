Robotti Robert Boosts Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Robotti Robert boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in CGI were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in CGI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GIB traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. 116,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CGI

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.