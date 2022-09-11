Robotti Robert Acquires New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,859,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPB traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $61.42. 295,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.