Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.60 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.
