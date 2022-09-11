Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

