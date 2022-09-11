Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,306,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

