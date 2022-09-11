Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

