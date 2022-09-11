Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $133.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

