Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.81.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.