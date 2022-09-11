Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 11th (AAMC, AAU, APTO, BLIN, CLBS, ENDP, GBR, LFVN, MTBC, NBRV)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, September 11th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

