Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

EPA RNO opened at €29.38 ($29.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.30. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

