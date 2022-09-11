Refinable Reaches Market Capitalization of $941,378.92 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $941,378.92 and $143,945.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Refinable is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

