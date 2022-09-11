ReddCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $15,237.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

