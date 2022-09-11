Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Reaches $1.17

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $4,604.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00005393 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00228580 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
