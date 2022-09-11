RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

