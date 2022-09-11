RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.
RCI Hospitality Price Performance
NASDAQ RICK opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
RCI Hospitality announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
