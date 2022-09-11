RBF Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group
In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
