RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 190.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

