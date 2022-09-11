RBF Capital LLC Purchases 169,385 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,385 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

