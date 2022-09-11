RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MultiPlan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth $37,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 447,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Insider Activity at MultiPlan

In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MultiPlan Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE MPLN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.