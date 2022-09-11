RBF Capital LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bumble as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

