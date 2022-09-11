RBF Capital LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.