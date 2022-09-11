RBF Capital LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after buying an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,023,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

MCHI stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

