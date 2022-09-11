RBF Capital LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.39 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

