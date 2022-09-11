RBF Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 89,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.