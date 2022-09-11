RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 774,232 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenneco by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tenneco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tenneco by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 657,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Trading Up 1.3 %

About Tenneco

NYSE:TEN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.