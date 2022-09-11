RBF Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,489 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FRGI opened at $7.23 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

