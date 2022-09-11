Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,229,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,168. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

