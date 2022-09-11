Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Qualtrics International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Qualtrics International worth $233,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Qualtrics International by 894.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 103,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 92,943 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 627.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 3.9 %

XM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.62. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

