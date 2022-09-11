QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $111,673.27 and $32,386.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00779607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015895 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

