QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $111,673.27 and $32,386.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00779607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015895 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019911 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
