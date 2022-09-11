QANplatform (QANX) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. QANplatform has a market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $176,879.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform (CRYPTO:QANX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,160,576,512 coins. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.