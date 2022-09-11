Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Decreased by William Blair

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

