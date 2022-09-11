Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Prothena accounts for about 4.8% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $61,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prothena by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 134,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $31,721.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $103,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,778 shares of company stock worth $4,236,012 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 984,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.04 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

