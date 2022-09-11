PowerPool Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.57 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075551 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

