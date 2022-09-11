Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 965 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.